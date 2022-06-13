Juventus will welcome Federico Gatti and Merih Demiral back to the club this summer after their different loan spells away from the Allianz Stadium last season.

The Bianconeri have lost Giorgio Chiellini, who leaves the club after 17 years of meritorious services, and they will replace him with another defender.

Despite the return of the two players mentioned above, the club is still looking for his replacement from outside.

La Stampa, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Bianconeri still has their mind focused on signing Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal and Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City.

Gabriel has been a target of the Black and Whites for much of this transfer window, but Arsenal is desperately holding on to their top asset.

City has many fine defenders, but they are not a selling club and will only allow Laporte to leave if he wants to.

Juve FC Says

The Premier League is arguably the strongest league in the world, and it is understandable that Juve is shopping for defenders there.

The competition has some of the best players, but most of them are being paid well, and they will hardly swap their current employers for another team in Europe.