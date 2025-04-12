Edon Zhegrova has spent much of 2025 on the sidelines due to a serious injury sustained towards the end of last year, halting what had been a highly impressive run of form for the talented winger at Lille.

Before his setback, Zhegrova had been a standout performer for the Ligue 1 side, consistently showcasing his ability and attracting the attention of several top European clubs. Among them was Juventus, who had expressed a strong interest in signing the Kosovo international during the last summer transfer window. Despite their interest, the Bianconeri were ultimately unable to secure his signature and turned their attention to alternative options to reinforce their wide positions.

Looking ahead to the upcoming summer window, Juventus remain active in the market, with a number of players reportedly on their radar. According to Tuttojuve, Zhegrova is once again under consideration, as the club look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lille are reportedly open to selling the winger due to his contract expiring in 2026. Efforts to agree an extension have so far proven unsuccessful, prompting the French side to consider cashing in at the end of the season. This is further complicated by the expected departure of Jonathan David, which would make Zhegrova’s exit a second major loss for the club in a single summer.

While there is no doubting Zhegrova’s quality—he has proven himself to be an explosive and technically gifted winger capable of making a decisive impact—there remain valid concerns over his recent injury record. Juventus will need to weigh the risk of acquiring a player who has missed significant time through injury against the potential reward of signing a player with undeniable talent.

When fully fit, Zhegrova ranks among the most exciting wide players in Ligue 1. However, in light of Juventus’ recent challenges with player fitness, any move for the winger would need to be approached with caution. While the club are eager to strengthen their attacking depth, it would be prudent to ensure that any new signing can contribute consistently over the course of a demanding season.