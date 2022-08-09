Juventus remains keen on adding Memphis Depay to their squad in this transfer window.

The Dutchman is one of the players Barcelona wants to offload to balance the books after their busy summer.

He has a year left on his current contract and has held talks over terminating the deal.

However, Barca believes he is a valuable asset and they want to sell him for 20m euros instead.

This would be hard to achieve and Juve certainly will not pay that much for his signature.

The Bianconeri are now looking to add him to their squad on loan, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

They see him as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, but they will not pay too much to sign him outright.

Juve FC Says

Depay is a good attacker and one of the recognisable names in European football.

However, we must only add him to our squad on the best financial terms and it might not make sense to Barcelona.

The Catalans have the right to demand a fee, but adding him to our squad is a form of help to them because of their poor financial state.

Depay has been a good player for them, and he can replicate that form at the Allianz Stadium.