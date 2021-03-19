Juventus continues watching 21-year-old Serie A youngster

Juventus’ change of transfer priorities in recent windows has put several youngsters on their radar.

They brought in the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the last transfer window.

Although this campaign hasn’t been as successful as the previous nine, their commitment to reducing the average age of their team looks set to continue.

With that in mind, one player who could join them in the next transfer window is Matteo Lovato.

The 21-year-old has been a key member of the Verona team in this campaign and has played 20 league games for them already.

Juventus has been monitoring his development all season and they look set to move for him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri is paying a lot of attention to his development with Verona and the Italian Under21 team.

They have plans to add younger players to their team when the transfer window reopens and he could join them if he continues to develop well.

Juventus’ transformation of their squad will come with some uncertainty and their fans have to be patient for the seeds being sown now to germinate.

If Lovato joins them in the summer, he might need a few seasons in Turin to become a top player at the club considering that he would unlikely be a starter immediately.