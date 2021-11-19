Juventus continuing to monitor Dybala ahead of Lazio clash

Paulo Dybala‘s availability in the upcoming Serie A clash with Lazio remains unknown at present, with Juventus hopeful he will prove fit for the crucial league fixture.

The Old Lady have struggled with consistency so far this term, starting the campaign without a win in their first three outings, and just when they looked to be becoming a force again, they fell apart in the second half of October.

One thing that is for certain however, is that Juve are much more difficult to beat with both Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala in the side, but one half of that duo has a huge cloud of doubt over his head.

The club’s official website states that Dybala is free from muscle damage, but is suffering from fatigue in his ‘tibial muscle’, and is being assessed on a daily basis ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.

Manager Max Allegri will be holding his pre-match press conference shortly, and we will hopefully hear more on his progress ahead of the big game, but early reports intimate to me that we shouldn’t expect to see Dybala in the starting line-up.

Who is the best cover in attack should Dybala not prove to be fit?

Patrick