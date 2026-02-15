Juventus still have a gap to bridge in their ongoing negotiations with Weston McKennie and his entourage.

The USMNT star is currently running on an expiring contract, but the Bianconeri are determined to keep him after cementing himself as a key piece in Luciano Spalletti’s tactical jigsaw.

The versatile player has been filling in a variety of roles under the 66-year-old manager, while producing quality displays regardless of his position.

On Saturday, McKennie played as an attacking midfielder in the Derby d’Italia against Inter. While 10-man Juventus ended up suffering a controversial 2-3 defeat, the Texan provided the two assists for Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli.

Weston McKennie asks Juventus to double his wages

In recent days, several sources in the Italian media claimed that the Serie A giants have made important strides in their quest to renew the 27-year-old contract.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the two parties have yet to reach an accord on the figures.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As the Juventus insider explains, McKennie currently earns a salary between €2.5 and €3 million per year, depending on bonuses. Realising the player’s growing importance to the cause, his entourage is asking to double the figures.

But while Juventus are willing to offer the midfielder a significant pay rise, they find the player’s wages to be excessive.

Why Juventus are confident about reaching an accord

Despite the remaining gap, Juventus remain optimistic about reaching an agreement with McKennie and his agents.

After all, the American is keen to prolong his stay in Turin, especially after linking up with a manager who cherishes his qualities in Spalletti.

The player’s father, John McKennie, revealed that his son has never been this happy in his football career.

The ongoing tug-of-war remains an inevitable element in contract negotiations, so as long as the two parties have the intention of extending their collaboration, they should be able to find a compromise.