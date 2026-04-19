After locking down club captain Manuel Locatelli, Pierre Kalulu could be the next Juventus player to negotiate a new contract.

The club’s CEO, Damien Comolli, has been determined to armor Luciano Spalletti’s most important players with long-term deals.

The head coach himself signed a contract extension last week, and was preceded by his protagonists, Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie.

Juventus aim to open contract talks with Kalulu

On Friday, Juventus announced that Locatelli has penned a contract extension, pushing back the deadline until June 2030.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A giants have now turned their attention to Kalulu, who has been the club’s most active player in the league this season with 2,742 minutes under the belt.

The Frenchman initially joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 on loan with an option to buy from Milan, before making his stay permanent last June.

The 25-year-old proved to be one of the best signings from Cristiano Giuntoli’s brief era at the club, as his arrival only cost the club €17 million between loan and transfer fees.

Kalulu currently earns a net salary of circa €2.5 million per year, and his contract is valid until 2029. So while a renewal isn’t necessarily urgent, Juventus would like to ward off Premier League suitors, particularly Manchester United, who have recently scouted him.

Kalulu set for a salary increase

The Turin-based newspaper expects Kalulu to receive a pay rise, taking his earnings up to almost €4 million, on par with Locatelli and McKennie. The new deadline will be either June 2030 or 2031.

The France international is originally a central defender, but he has become comfortable in his role at right-back when Spalletti switches to a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Lyon youth product had even operated as a right wing-back in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Kalulu has been displaying major improvement in the attacking phase, as illustrated by the two goals and six assists he produced this season.