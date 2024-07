The Bianconeri have identified the speedy winger as an ideal addition to their squad in this transfer window, especially as they anticipate offloading Federico Chiesa and Matias Soule.

Soule is already close to moving to AS Roma, while Chiesa is attracting interest from several clubs.

Adeyemi was a key member of the Dortmund squad that reached the final of the Champions League last season and has delivered impressive performances on European nights, which will benefit Juve.

Over the past few weeks, Juventus has been in discussions with the winger’s entourage, and according to Il Bianconero, they have convinced him to move to Turin.

However, Juventus still needs to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to finalise the deal. This could be a challenging task, as Dortmund is seeking to make as much as €50 million from his departure. They are confident that Adeyemi’s talent justifies this price on the transfer market.

This substantial fee could pose a significant issue for Juventus and might force them to reconsider their pursuit of Adeyemi.