Juventus Coppa Italia quarter-final date & time confirmed

Juventus earned a place in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia with a win over Sampdoria last week, and will now face Sassuolo for a place in the last four of the competition.

The four fixtures will take place between February 8-10, with the Old Lady hoping to complete the line-up when they play in the fourth of those on Thursday February 10 when we face Sassuolo at 21:00 local time (20:00 in the GMT) as confirmed by LEGA Serie A.

Our fixture will take place in Turin, with two of the other ties being held at the San Siro, Inter hosting Roma on Tuesday before another blockbuster between AC Milan and Lazio the following day.

We definitely got the favourable draw in the round, with the Neroverdi the only side not in contention for a place in Europe this term as they occupy 11th in the table.

The scheduling shouldn’t cause much disruption for us, with 72 hours rest until we take on Atalanta in Serie A, and with our match with Verona being played on the Sunday before the cup outing.

Patrick