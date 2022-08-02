Juventus has been asked to pay 25m euros for Leandro Paredes as they consider him a good replacement for Paul Pogba.

The Argentinian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, but Pogba’s recent knee injury means they have to speed up their bid to add him to their squad now.

The midfielder has been made available for transfer by PSG, but the French champions are not a selling club, so they are keen to make as much money as they can from his departure.

Tuttojuve claims they have now asked Juve to pay that amount for his signature, but the Bianconeri considers it too expensive.

They have very limited funds now and will not spend all that on a move for the midfielder.

The report claims this has made them to start considering their options.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been our target for some time, and that says a lot about how big we think he is as a player.

The former AS Roma midfielder could do a good job for us, but we can only sign him for a reasonable fee.

If PSG wants him to leave, they must reduce their current asking price to make the move happen.