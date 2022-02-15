Juventus could accept 12 million euros in the summer for defender

Juventus could offload Alex Sandro in the summer after watching his performance level drop in recent months.

The Brazilian is no longer as brilliantly good as he was when he first joined the Bianconeri.

In this campaign, Max Allegri has alternated between him and Luca Pellegrini, with the youngster now in line to take over from him as the club’s main left-back.

Calciomercato.it claims that the Brazilian’s agent is working to find him a new club.

Jorge Mendes is reportedly offering the former FC Porto man to Wolves in the Premier League.

Bruno Lage’s side could make the move for him at the end of this season and Juve has already set their asking price.

The report claims a fee of around 12m euros would be enough for the Bianconeri to sell him, considering he would enter the last year of his current deal at the club.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is already 31, and he is approaching the end of his time as a football player at the highest level.

This could be one reason he hasn’t been in his best form and he might never be as good as we want him to be.

The full-back will leave Juve for free at the end of next season, so we should sell him for a fee in the summer.

If we achieve that, we can then use the money from his sale to add another left-back to our squad.