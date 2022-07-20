Juventus is currently finalising a transfer for Gleison Bremer, but a move for another defender could be on the cards.

Bremer is one of the best in Serie A and he joins Juve as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Brazilian did well against the top clubs on the books of Torino last season.

He will now look to impress in a bigger shirt and his defensive partner could be another summer arrival.

Corriere dello Sport claims Juve also has an interest in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbian has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri and the report claims Max Allegri has asked them to add him to his squad.

Apart from De Ligt, Juve has also lost Giorgio Chiellini and they will want to replace the veteran as well.

Juve FC Says

Federico Gatti looks impressive and he could make an impact at Juve this season, but Milenkovic is more established in Serie A.

The Serbian is more likely to provide what we want from our defenders if he makes the move to Turin.

Fiorentina doesn’t enjoy selling players to us, but as was the case with Dusan Vlahovic, a good offer will get our man.