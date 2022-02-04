Juventus could add Napoli star to their squad this summer

Juventus could lose Mattia Perin at the end of this campaign as he nears the end of his current contract at the club.

The 29-year-old has been a second choice at Juve for this season after returning from his loan spell at Genoa.

He didn’t want to remain at the club but had to after Gianluigi Buffon left.

Perin will be out of contract at the end of this season and he is unlikely to extend his current deal at the club.

Calciomercato.it says Juve is now preparing for the eventuality that he leaves the club.

The report says they have identified a few goalkeepers who can join them and one of them is David Ospina.

The Colombian’s contract at Napoli will expire at the end of this season and he could walk free.

If that happens, and Perin leaves, Juve will push to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Perin has always wanted to be the first choice at Juve, but that is difficult for him with Wojciech Szczesny continuing in favour under Max Allegri.

At his age, he would feel he shouldn’t be a reserve goalie now and the club might allow him to leave.

Ospina is experienced, and he should be a very good backup at the club.

He has spent time at Arsenal previously, which could be good for our European adventure.