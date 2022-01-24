Juventus could add two Genoa players to their squad this month

Juventus could still have a busy end to this transfer window as they continue to struggle.

AC Milan held the Bianconeri to a goalless draw last night and they might want to spend some money this month to bring more goals to their squad.

It is not just attackers that could join the Bianconeri this month with a new report claiming they could change their midfield and full-back spot as well.

Calciomercato says Juve could still sanction the departure of Rodrigo Bentancur to Aston Villa and Arthur Melo to Arsenal.

If these transfers happen, they would bring back Nicolo Rovella from his loan spell at Genoa early.

They also have an interest in The Griffins’ Andrea Cambiaso. The 21-year-old has been on their radar and he is one of the young Italians they want to recruit soon.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has impressed in his loan spell at Genoa and this is probably the best time to get him back to Juve.

Ideally, he should remain with them because he is guaranteed to play more often than when he is at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri will probably only rotate him, but if Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur leave this month, there would probably be space for him in starting XI.