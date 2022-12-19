As we all know by this point, Juventus are in the market looking for a new right-back who can alternate with Juan Cuadrado.

But since the management is struggling to find a suitable and affordable profile, the directors could simply decide to trust another youngster for the role.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Tommaso Barbieri could earn a promotion to the first team at Juventus.

The young wingback had already made his senior debut during the Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

On Saturday, he produced an impressive performance in the friendly win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2020 after sealing a switch to Turin from the nearby Novara. His current contract with the Bianconeri runs until 2025.

However, the source doesn’t completely rule out an external option. The pink newspaper names Diogo Dalot’s as Max Allegri’s favorite candidate. The Portuguese’s deal with Manchester United will expire at the end of the season.

The other options on the market are Roma outcast Rick Karsdorp and Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresnada.

As for Barbieri, the source expects him to earn a promotion sooner or later. If it doesn’t occur in January, then perhaps next season as a replacement for Cuadrado who seems on his way out by the end of the campaign.