Juventus could terminate Angel di Maria’s contract in January after reiterating his desire to end his career back in his homeland.

The winger joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window as a free agent and has been an important contributor to their matches this term.

Juve continues to enjoy his talents, but Di Maria is injury-prone and there is a slim chance he will extend his contract with them at the end of this term.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Bianconeri is happy to allow him to leave mid-season.

The report claims if the attacker has a good offer and asks them to allow him to leave, they will agree to terminate his deal in January.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us, but we have no reason to keep him if he wants out.

He is among the highest earners at the Allianz Stadium and needs to be fitter to make important contributions to their game plan.

If he wants out, the club can let him go and find a replacement in the market who will have a much better fitness record.

That will also send a message to other players that they will not be kept against their will.