Juventus placed a huge responsibility on Cristiano Giuntoli at the start of this season when he was appointed as the club’s new sporting director. Having enjoyed considerable success at Napoli, Giuntoli’s impressive track record earned him the prestigious role at Juventus, with the Bianconeri aiming to reclaim their dominance in Italian football.

As the face of the club’s decision-making process, Giuntoli is tasked with overseeing key transfers and player acquisitions while also ensuring that the board’s decisions align with the club’s long-term goals. His influence has been considerable, but his judgment has been under scrutiny, particularly in light of recent struggles.

One of his major decisions was the appointment of Thiago Motta as manager. Giuntoli defended this choice despite the team’s struggles under Motta’s leadership, but after a series of disappointing results, the manager was ultimately sacked. Now, with Juventus fighting for a top-four finish, Giuntoli’s position could also come under threat.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season, the club could make a similar decision regarding Giuntoli’s future. His primary objective this season was to secure a top-four finish, and failure to do so may result in consequences for him, just as it did for Motta.

The expectations are clear: results must improve, and Juventus cannot afford further underachievement. The pressure is mounting on all individuals within the club, and Giuntoli, as the sporting director, must deliver on his commitments. If the team fails to meet the necessary goals by the season’s end, Giuntoli could find himself paying the price for the club’s shortcomings.

The stakes have never been higher for the sporting director, and Juventus will be watching closely to see if his decisions bear fruit as the season progresses. The club’s future in Europe could very well depend on the actions of those at the top.