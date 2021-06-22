“Juventus could also say goodbye to Nedved” – Journalist reveals the possible heir

Since joining the club in 2001, Pavel Nedved’s name has always been linked with Juventus.

The former Lazio player won several trophies whilst playing for the Bianconeri between 2001 and 2009, as well as the Ballon d’Or for his efforts in 2003.

After ending his playing career, the Czech’s close relationship with club patron Andrea Agnelli saw him become a part of the board of directors, rising all the way to be the Old Lady’s vice-president.

Nonetheless, the former midfielder’s twenty-year collaboration with the club could be set to end this summer – at least if the words of Italian journalist, Fabio Santini, could be believed.

After the departures of coach Andrea Pirlo and sporting director Fabio Paratici, Nedved is mentioned as the latest name to make way this summer.

“Attention, after Fabio Paratici, Juventus could also say goodbye to Pavel Nedved,” said Santini to 7 Gold via ilBianconero.

The Italian journalist also mentioned his possible replacement, who could arrive from Sassuolo: “The person chosen as his heir is Giovanni Carnevali”.

The latter rose to fame as CEO of Sassuolo who have been on the rise for years. Carnevali helped his current employers in building an exciting squad filled with young talented players.

The director has been linked with a role at Juventus in the past few months, but perhaps for the first time he’s being suggested as a direct replacement for Nedved.