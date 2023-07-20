Last season, Paul Pogba’s time at Juventus was hampered by injuries, preventing him from featuring in as many games as he and the club would have liked. Some frustrated fans even called for his departure, but Pogba is determined to stay and prove himself in his second stint with the club, where he previously had a successful spell.

Despite receiving an offer from a club in Saudi Arabia, the World Cup winner wants to remain at Juventus beyond the current season and repay the faith the club has shown in him.

However, to solidify his commitment to Juventus, a report on Tuttomercatoweb indicates that the club may request Pogba to take a pay cut. The club is currently working on fixing its finances, and a pay cut from Pogba could be seen as a gesture of support and dedication to the team’s cause.

It’s worth noting that Pogba was paid his full salary last season, even though he only played a few minutes for the club due to his injury struggles. Agreeing to a pay cut could demonstrate his willingness to prioritise the club’s financial stability while also reaffirming his commitment to Juventus and its objectives moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a top player and it is really sad that he struggled on our books last season. However, we need him to get back to full fitness in the next campaign and deliver top performances for us.