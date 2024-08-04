Juventus may have to change their plans on the market following the injury of Porto winger Francisco Conceicao.

The 21-year-old has been one of the players heavily linked with the Bianconeri over the past few weeks.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is searching the market for new wingers, as Thiago Motta’s squad remains short on personnel in this particular department.

The club has already bid Matias Soulé farewell following his transfer to Roma, while neither Federico Chiesa nor Filip Kostic is part of Motta’s plans.

Therefore, Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz remain the only first-team options for the new Juventus coach.

This situation requires urgent intervention on the market, so the club has been linked with a host of potential candidates, and this includes Conceicao.

But according to A Bola via IlBianconero, the 21-year-old has now suffered a muscular injury which ruled him out of the Portuguese Super Cup final against Sporting Lisbon last night.

While the extent of the knock has yet to be determined, this could force Juventus to look elsewhere.

Their other options for the wing roles include Porto’s other wingers Galeno and Pepe, as well as Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

And in recent days, Fiorentina star Nico Gonzalez emerged as a serious candidate for the role.

So it remains to be seen if this would prove to be the end of Juve’s pursuit of Conceicao.

The Portugal international is a youth product of Sporting who followed his father Sergio Conceicao to Porto in 2018 when the latter was in charge of the first team.

The right winger displayed encouraging signs last season while on loan at Ajax, earning himself a call-up for Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad.