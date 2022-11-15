Juventus could be forced to decide on Rovella’s future amidst interest from Man City

Nicolo Rovella was signed by Juventus from Genoa at the start of last year after he impressed their scouts.

He spent the next 18 months with the Griffin before joining them at the start of this term.

The highly-rated midfielder got a few minutes at the start of the campaign before Juve sent him out on loan to Monza.

The Serie A new boys have enjoyed his talents for much of this season and he is attracting the attention of clubs inside and outside Italy.

Juve has more than enough midfield talents which means he might struggle to play when he returns.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Rovella is being scouted by some of the best clubs in Europe and Juve must decide on his future.

With Manchester City among the clubs watching him, the report says the Bianconeri must decide if they want to keep him or sell him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Rovella showed his class at Genoa which made us add him to our squad, so it is not a surprise that he is doing well at Monza.

However, we have top midfielders coming through our ranks and he will struggle to play ahead of the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti.