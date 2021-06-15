Juventus could be forced to make an important sacrifice to land Locatelli

After the conclusion of Euro 2020, Manuel Locatelli is widely expected to sign for Juventus.

This transfer has been in the making for quite some time now, and the good relationships between the Bianconeri management and Sassuolo should see the move reach the finish line.

Nonetheless, the Neroverdi’s asking price is still set at 40 million euros, and the Old Lady would struggle to forge out such large figures.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking to lower the transfer fee by sending a player of their own in the opposite direction.

Whilst the Federico Cherubini was perhaps hoping of securing his first signing since taking charge of the sporting department by adding the likes of Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolò Rovella or Marco Da Graca, Sassuolo have a different name on their mind.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will be forced to sacrifice Radu Dragusin as a part of the Locatelli package.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising names within the U-23 squad, and had signed a contract extension in the previous months.

Whilst Juventus want to bet on the defender for the future, they could end up releasing him in favor of a more established player.

Most of the Bianconeri fans won’t be pleased with the content of the report, but the source says that the Romanian’s transfer could include a buy-back option in favor of Juventus.