Juventus could be forced to pay over the odds for their La Liga target

Juventus is interested in a move for Sevilla star, Lucas Ocampos, but a move for the 27-year-old will be far from straightforward.

Sevilla has emerged as one of the biggest clubs in Spain in recent seasons and they have a top-quality squad.

Julen Lopetegui is guiding them to challenge for titles domestically and in Europe.

Ocampos is one of his key players and they are already in an advanced stage of handing him a new deal.

This means Juve now faces the prospect of paying a lot of money to secure his signature.

Calciomercato.it says his new deal contains a release clause of 70m euros.

This effectively means the Bianconeri will need to pay that fee to take him away from the Spanish club.

Ocampos has been a fine player for Sevilla and the Argentinian has experience in playing for a Serie A club.

He has previously had stints at Genoa and AC Milan in the Italian top flight and that could make it easy for him to get used to playing for Juventus.

At 27, he still has so much football to play and Max Allegri could make good use of his talents.

But Juve will need to convince Sevilla to sell him for less than his release clause for the deal to happen.