Failing to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season is expected to have serious consequences for Juventus, and for several players it could signal the end of their time at the club.

Not long ago, Juventus appeared confident of securing a place in Europe’s top competition ahead of rivals such as AS Roma and Como. The men in black and white held what looked like a comfortable advantage in the race for qualification and seemed well positioned to finish inside the top four.

However, results during the closing stages of the campaign dramatically changed the situation, and Juventus will now compete in the Europa League instead of the Champions League next season.

Financial Impact of Missing Out

The failure to qualify represents a disappointing conclusion to a campaign that initially showed considerable promise under Luciano Spalletti. The manager helped improve performances and restore belief within the squad, but the late collapse has left the club facing significant financial and sporting consequences.

Juventus would have earned substantially greater revenue from Champions League participation, and missing out on that income is now expected to force the club into difficult decisions during the transfer window as they attempt to balance their finances.

Key Players Could Be Sold

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus may need to raise funds through the sale of at least one important player this summer. The report claims that several previously untouchable members of the squad are now vulnerable to departure if suitable offers arrive.

Players such as Gleison Bremer, Andrea Cambiaso, Khephren Thuram, and Francisco Conceição are all reportedly no longer considered unavailable for transfer despite their importance to Spalletti’s plans.

These players remain key figures within the squad, but Juventus may now be forced to consider major sales in order to compensate for the financial shortfall caused by missing out on Champions League football. The coming transfer window could therefore become a crucial period for the club as it attempts to rebuild while remaining competitive domestically and in Europe.