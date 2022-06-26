Juventus could be forced to sell before adding new players

Juventus has been busy in the transfer market if you follow the rumour mill, but a significant amount of the players linked to the club haven’t joined them yet.

Max Allegri wants Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria in his squad, among other players.

The French World Cup winner has been in talks to return to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.

Tuttojuve says he is the only certain addition to the team that will happen soon, but other targets will depend on who leaves the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has to offload some of their deadwood before they can add some transfer targets to the squad.

Juve FC Says

We have too many underperforming players in our current group and we must get rid of them.

New players will still join even without us offloading our flops, but an unnecessarily big squad doesn’t help anyone.

The likes of Arthur and Aaron Ramsey simply have no role to play in our current team, and we will be better off without them.

But they could frustrate our efforts to kick them out, so we need to plan to buy our reported targets even if these players do not leave the club.