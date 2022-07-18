Juventus is keen for Arthur Melo to leave the club, and they have made him available for transfers.

The midfielder has been a flop at the Allianz Stadium and hasn’t made a meaningful impact since he moved to Turin from Barcelona in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic.

Juve is now keen to cut their losses and allow him to leave the club before this season begins.

It has been very hard to find clubs interested in him and it is even harder to find a suitor that will sign him outright.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri could now be forced into allowing him to leave on loan.

It claims it would be hard for them to find someone that will sign him outright and a loan deal would be likelier now.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been so poor that is hard to think he is the same player that did so well at Gremio and Barca.

We have not benefitted from having him in our squad and sending him away in this transfer window will be the smart thing to do.

But it would not be simple because many clubs know he has been a flop and would not want to add him to their group.