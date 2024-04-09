Juventus has been tracking Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners for several months, as the Dutchman continues to prove himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy.

Koopmeiners has delivered fantastic performances for La Dea since his move to Serie A, leaving top clubs puzzled as to why they hadn’t discovered him before Gian Piero Gasperini’s side did.

However, they still have the opportunity to lure him away from Bergamo, and Juventus is eager to add him to their squad at the end of this season.

They caught a glimpse of his quality when he scored twice in their last encounter at the Allianz Stadium, where Cristiano Giuntoli has developed a fondness for the midfielder.

They’re not the only club interested in Koopmeiners; Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on signing him. This has caused his transfer value to rise, with Tuttojuve reporting that Atalanta is seeking between €55 million and €60 million.

If Atalanta insists on such a high fee, Juventus will explore alternative options, with Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna on their radar.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our group, but the Dutchman is overpriced at those fees, and we need to walk away if the money is too high.