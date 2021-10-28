Juventus could be looking for cheap options in midfield to save money for new striker

Amidst another disappointing defeat, Juve’s weakest points are clear to see. The squad needs some reinforcement in the middle of park, as well as a top class striker.

Will the management be able to truly bolster the side come January remains the question. Signing quality players during the winter transfer window is never easy, and the club’s dire financial situation will surely make things more complicated.

Nonetheless, the hierarchy could have a plan in place that could see the club landing reinforcements for both departments.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could opt against signing their primary midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni, and instead attempt to land either Axel Witsel or Corentin Tolisso.

Both Bundesliga players are running on expiring contracts, and it could save them around 40 million euros when considering the price of the Monaco youngster.

This amount would be vital for the Bianconeri, as they need every dime in order to enter the race for Dusan Vlahovic.

With Alvaro Morata failing to convince upfront, the club desperately needs a top class bomber who can complete the attacking department alongside Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa.

This could be risky game to play as a bidding war is expected to ensue for Vlahovic, while Fiorentina would prefer to sell him abroad.

However, landing Tchouameni is another complicated task, and Juventus could find themselves blown out of the water.

But even if the club fails to sign their primary targets, adding quality to the squad as soon as possible should be the main objective for the management.