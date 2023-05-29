Juventus could be offered Sadio Mane in exchange for Vlahovic

There are reports from Germany suggesting that Juventus and Bayern Munich are potentially considering a summer swap deal that could be quite sensational.

Juventus had a disappointing campaign, while Bayern Munich managed to secure the league title thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s last-day collapse.

Bayern Munich is looking to revamp its squad in the summer and is in search of a long-term striker to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski. One of their targets is Dusan Vlahovic, who could depart Juventus due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern Munich is prepared to offer Sadio Mane in exchange for the Serbian goal machine.

Juve FC Says

Mane is one of the finest players in Europe at the moment and has delivered top performances for the Reds on the world stage.

If we add him to our group, he will move to Turin with a lot of experience, but the Senegalese star is not worth swapping with DV9.

While he is approaching the end of his playing days, Vlahovic is yet to hit peak form and is better for long-term purposes.