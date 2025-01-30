After suffering defeat at the hands of Benfica in their final Champions League group-stage fixture, Juventus finished in a disappointing 20th place in the table.

The Bianconeri’s finishing spot was enough to see them advance to the playoff round, albeit as an unseeded team.

On Friday, Thiago Motta’s men will learn the identity of their next European opponent, but they only have two options. According to the new format, the teams that finish in 19th and 20th place (that’s Feyenoord and Juventus respectively) will take on those who ended finished 13th and 14th, who happen to be Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

Curiously, Juventus have already beaten both clubs already this season. The Old Lady bested the Rossoneri in a Serie A clash two weeks ago by two unanswered goals courtesy of Samuel Mbangula and Timothy. It was one of the club’s best displays in recent memory.

However, it should be noted that Milan had the upper hand in the Italian Super Cup earlier this month, pulling off a remarkable comeback to win the semi-final contest, while their earlier league contest ended in a stalemate.

Furthermore, Juventus had hosted PSV on the opening matchday of the Champions League in September, and dominated the clash with a scintillating performance that yielded an impressive 3-1 victory. At that point, no one would have imagined that the Dutch side would end the group stage ahead of the Italians in the table.

But if Juventus manage to overcome their next opponents and reach the Round of 16, then another stern test would await them. The Serie A giants could be pitted against their arch-rivals Inter who ended the group stage in an impressive fourth spot in what would be European Derby d’Italia. Their alternative option would be Arsenal who landed 3rd in the 36-team table.