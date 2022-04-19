Juventus could be priced out of a deal for Bundesliga star

Christopher Nkunku is the latest top talent in the world of football who is turning heads.

The Frenchman has been in stunning form at RB Leipzig as he helps the German club remain competitive in their top-flight.

He has already scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists from 44 competitive matches this season.

These numbers can win Serie A and other trophies for Juventus if he played for them.

The Bianconeri are now looking to add the 24-year-old to Max Allegri’s squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

However, they are facing competition from AC Milan and Manchester United.

Even if they can win the competition for his signature, the Bianconeri will struggle to meet his German club’s asking price.

Tuttojuve claims they want 70m euros for his signature, and that fee is too much for Juventus to pay.

Juve FC Says

Nkunku has been in great form, and the attacking midfielder could be a fine addition to our team in the summer.

We have some of the finest attackers in our squad now. However, Nkunku could still make an impact if he joins us.

None of our midfielders or attackers can match his statistics now, and we need someone as good as he is in our squad.