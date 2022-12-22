Juventus could be sold in 2023 reckons journalist

Massimo Brambati reckons Juventus could be sold by Exor and the Agnelli family at the end of this season because it is the only asset losing money for its parent company.

Juve has been posting huge losses every season since 2019, and they were the Italian club rocked the most by the covid pandemic.

According to different reports, things had been so bad financially that the club had to use capital gains to save face, and it does not seem they will stop losing money soon.

Any club owner wants to profit from the ownership, so that could force Exor to sell, and Brambati suggests it could happen next year.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I also had the news that the property can sell Juventus. It is Exor’s only loss-making asset. And I had this news like others, of a sale to a Qatari or American fund, which could materialize in summer 2023”.

Juve FC Says

Selling Juve will be the last thing on the minds of its owners, but we cannot completely rule it out, considering the many financial problems the club has had recently.

They will consider all the options on the table, and if selling up appeals the most, it will not be a surprise to see them put the club on the market.