Weston McKennie has been placed on the transfer list during this window. However, he is facing difficulties in finding a new club.

Since joining Juventus, McKennie has struggled to make a significant impact, and in the second half of the last season, he was sent on loan to Leeds United. Unfortunately, Leeds was relegated from the Premier League, and McKennie returned to Juventus, where he now wishes to secure a permanent move.

Despite being included in Juventus’ tour to the United States and possibly starting the game against AC Milan, McKennie remains on the transfer list. However, it appears that Juventus might be unable to find a suitable destination for the former Schalke 04 star in the current transfer market.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, there is a lack of interest from other clubs in acquiring the services of the midfielder. As a result, it seems increasingly likely that McKennie will remain with Juventus for the upcoming campaign and won’t secure a transfer to another club this window.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one player we have to offload as soon as possible because he clearly is not as good as we thought.

He did well during his initial loan spell with us, but his form has tailed off since Max Allegri came to town and we have to get rid of him soonest.