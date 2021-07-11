Juventus could be stuck with Ramsey for another season

Juventus remains keen to get rid of Aaron Ramsey after his poor first two seasons at the club.

The Welshman was considered an impressive signing when Juventus saw off competition from several clubs to sign him for free in 2019.

Two years on, he is yet to prove them right and reports have tipped him to leave the club this summer.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttojuve says the midfielder is confident that he would eventually shine as a player of the Bianconeri.

Despite the rumours that he might leave the club soon, the report maintains that he desires to stay and work with Massimiliano Allegri.

The returning manager signed the midfielder, but he was fired and replaced with Maurizio Sarri before the 2019/2020 season started.

He is looking to add Manuel Locatelli to his squad, but Ramsey wants to also remain a part of his plans at the club.

The report also adds that at the moment, no clubs are looking to sign the Welsh midfielder meaning Juve could be stuck with him for the upcoming season.

The arrival of Locatelli would push Ramsey further down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium and if he insists on staying, he might be frustrated for much of next season because of a lack of playing time.