Juventus could be willing to sacrifice their goalkeeper next summer

Amidst the current disappointing season, the list of expendable players is still growing at Juventus.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Wojciech Szczesny can leave the club next summer for the right offer.

The goalkeeper has been criticized for some of his latest performances, especially in the Derby della Mole clash against Torino.

Therefore, the number one could be set to make a return to the English Premier League, where he previously played for Arsenal.

The 31-year-old joined the club back in 2017, becoming the first choice since Gianluigi Buffon’s initial departure in 2018.

However, this news is obviously related to the infamous Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer saga.

The Milan shot-stopper is yet to agree a renewal with his club, and could become a free agent in the coming months.

As the report states, Juventus are very much interested in the young Italian, who would secure the position for the next ten years or so.

Moreover, the sale of Szczesny could offer the club some extra funds to offer the Rossoneri man a tempting contract offer.

The Old Lady’s management are known to be on amicable terms with Gigio’s agent Mino Raiola – who used to represent vice-president Pavel Nedved during his playing days.

So will the experienced Pole be sacrificed in favor of the younger goalkeeper?