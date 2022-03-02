Juventus could become a dumping ground for Barcelona flop

Samuel Umtiti has suffered a remarkable fall from grace in recent seasons after becoming one of the worst signings in Barcelona history.

The Frenchman was a solid defender when he played for Lyon and that earned him a move to Barca.

He initially did very well for the Spanish club before he started struggling for form and fitness.

Injuries have now reduced him to a player who can almost never complete a match.

If he completes a game, he is likely to miss the next one, yet he is still at Barca.

He restructured his contract with the Catalans to help them register their new signings, but he remains out of their first-team plans for now.

They are now looking to offload him, and Tuttomercatoweb claims he is being offered to Juventus.

The report says the Catalans will allow Juve to sign him for a very low transfer fee.

Juve FC Says

We have had our own share of signing flops and are still struggling to permanently offload Aaron Ramsey.

It makes almost no sense to then add Umtiti to our squad now when we know his injury history.

This is probably just one of those many rumours that are simply untrue.