Ahead of next season, Juventus are looking to strengthen their backline. But instead of searching the market for new signings, a report suggests an alternative solution.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus could offer Dean Huijsen a promotion to the senior squad for the upcoming campaign.

Despite his tender age, the 17-year-old is swiftly rising through the ranks in Turin. The Bianconeri snatched his signature from Malaga in the summer of 2021.

This season, he began his campaign with Paolo Montero’s Primavera squad, before swiftly earning a promotion to Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad. He has made 12 Serie C appearances, contributing with a single assist.

Therefore, the teenager’s impressive displays could earn him another rapid promotion, one that sees him joining the senior team’s ranks.

Juve FC say

While Huijsen is undoubtedly a special talent, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s ready to join the first team.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen how his compatriot Matthijs de Ligt became a staple at Ajax during his teen years, so it wouldn’t be an unprecedented scenario on the top European stage.

Moreover, the Dutchman has the ability to play with both feet, so he could be the solution for the left centre-back role which has proven to be problematic for Max Allegri.