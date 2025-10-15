Kim Min-jae established himself as one of the finest defenders in the world during his time at Napoli, playing a pivotal role in helping the Italian club secure the Serie A title in 2023. His commanding presence at the back and ability to read the game earned widespread praise, ultimately attracting the attention of top European clubs. Following this success, the South Korean international was sold to Bayern Munich, where he has remained since his transfer.

However, Min-jae’s experience in Bavaria has been inconsistent. Despite his undeniable talent, he has struggled to secure a regular starting position and has frequently been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side. This season, the situation has worsened, as he finds himself outside Bayern Munich’s starting XI, leading to mounting frustration and speculation about his future. The defender’s ambition and desire for consistent game time suggest that a transfer could be imminent, as he seeks an environment where he can play regularly and continue his development at the highest level.

Juventus’ Defensive Plans

According to Tuttojuve, Kim Min-jae is set to return to Serie A, with Juventus among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him. The Bianconeri have recently been dealt a setback with the injury of Gleison Bremer, who requires surgery and will be sidelined for an extended period. This development has created an urgent need for defensive reinforcements, and Min-jae has emerged as one of the primary targets for Juventus’ January transfer plans. His experience in Serie A, combined with his defensive capabilities, makes him a natural candidate to strengthen the backline and provide stability for the remainder of the season.

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Potential Transfer Outlook

While Juventus are closely monitoring his situation, the next few weeks are expected to bring more clarity regarding Min-jae’s future. For now, the South Korean defender remains focused on regaining his place in Bayern Munich’s first XI, demonstrating professionalism despite the uncertainty surrounding his career. If a move to Juventus materialises, it would not only address the immediate defensive concerns of the Bianconeri but also represent a high-profile return to Italy for a player who has already proven his quality in Serie A.

Ultimately, the potential acquisition of Kim Min-jae illustrates Juventus’ proactive approach to squad management, blending experience with strategic recruitment to maintain competitiveness both domestically and in European competitions.