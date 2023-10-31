This season, Juventus youngster Matias Soulé has been one of the best revelations in Serie A while presenting Frosinone on loan.

The 20-year-old has already bagged five goals in the league. His tally could have been even higher if he hadn’t been denied by the post on four occasions.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on the winger and could even decide to recall him as early as January.

However, Juventus cannot force the youngster’s premature return without the consent of his current clubs.

So according to Tuttsport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are willing to send other players on loan in an attempt to convince Frosinone to free Soulé.

As the source tells it, the Canarini like both Dean Huijsen and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The Dutch defender has only made one appearance this season, entering the pitch against Milan in the final stages.

For his part, the Italian midfielder hasn’t earned minutes at all since the start of the campaign.

Therefore, Juventus could be willing to send one of the two players to Frosinine in exchange for the Argentine winger.

Besides Soulé, another two Juventus youngsters are currently plying their trade on loan with Eusebio Di Francesco’s team. Of course, we’re talking about Enzo Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge.

The Argentine midfielder has also established himself as a regular starter. On the other hand, the Brazilian forward is still working on regaining his optimal physical condition following his lengthy injury layoff.