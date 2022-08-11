Juventus has been linked with a sensational swoop for Franck Kessie in this transfer window.

The Ivorian left AC Milan at the end of last season, and he agreed on a transfer to Barcelona as a free agent.

The Catalans have secured an agreement in principle to add him to their squad. However, they cannot register him because of their financial problems.

The midfielder could be unregistered when their league season begins, and that means he can agree to a move with yet another club.

This has opened the door for Juve to add him to their squad and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that is a serious possibility.

It says Juve is waiting to pounce and add him to their squad. However, he could also agree to a return to AC Milan, and they are the Bianconeri biggest competitors.

Juve FC Says

Kessie was one of the finest midfielders in Serie A when he played for Milan, and Juve must have had their eyes on him.

He knows the competition very well and previously played for Atalanta before his stint at Milan.

If he joins us, our midfield will automatically become stronger, and that makes him a signing to get serious about.