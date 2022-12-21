Juventus could bring Zidane back as France managerial role is off the table

Zinedine Zidane is now back among the options Juventus has to replace Max Allegri as their manager as Didier Deschamps look set to remain France’s manager.

Zidane had left his role as the manager of Real Madrid last year and has been resting for some time. It was widely believed he would replace Deschamps as Les Bleus manager after the World Cup.

However, after reaching the final and nearly winning the competition again, Deschamps is set to remain the manager of France.

A report on L’Equipe now says Zidane must find a new job, and one of his options is Juventus, but that might not happen soon because Allegri’s team is performing well, and he has the backing of the club.

However, Juve could sack him if the team’s performance dips again, as was the case at the beginning of the season.

Juve FC Says

Bringing Zidane back is a very romantic prospect. However, it does not mean we will sack Allegri just because he is available to become our next boss.

The former midfielder did well as the manager of Real Madrid, but our current gaffer has earned the right to remain the boss for now, and we will be patient with him and give him time to do his job.