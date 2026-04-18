Juventus have added Mateo Retegui to its summer shortlist in recent weeks as the club looks to bring another striker through the door. Strengthening the forward line appears to be a priority for the Bianconeri ahead of the next transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic’s recurring fitness concerns have increased the need for greater reliability in attack. Juventus have also been linked with several options as they assess how best to improve their depth and quality in the final third.

Retegui Emerges As Option

Among the names mentioned is Robert Lewandowski, but Retegui represents a younger profile with experience in Italian football. That combination could make him an attractive solution for a club seeking both immediate impact and longer-term value.

Juventus have reportedly tracked Retegui since his previous spell in Serie A before his move to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. With suggestions that the striker would like to return to Europe, a switch to Turin has been described as one of the possibilities available to him.

The men at the Allianz Stadium are said to have monitored him closely as they consider targets capable of strengthening the squad. However, developments regarding his fitness may now complicate any potential pursuit.

Injury Could Affect Transfer Plans

According to Tuttojuve, Retegui has suffered an injury that could keep him out of action for two months. Such an absence may have a significant impact on his prospects of joining Juventus during the summer.

The report suggests Juventus are keen to avoid signing players with concerning injury records wherever possible. If that remains the club’s stance, a lengthy spell on the sidelines at this stage could reduce enthusiasm for a move.

Retegui is widely viewed as a talented striker with attributes that could suit Juventus. His familiarity with Italian football would also lessen the adaptation period often required when players arrive from abroad.

Even so, the transfer strategy is rarely based on quality alone. Availability, physical condition and long-term durability are all major considerations, especially for clubs attempting to compete across multiple competitions.

For Juventus, the decision may come down to whether this setback is seen as an isolated issue or part of a broader concern. If the injury is judged minor in the wider context of his career, interest could remain alive.

If not, the Bianconeri may simply turn their attention elsewhere in search of a striker who offers both talent and greater certainty of staying fit throughout the season.