Juventus has been linked with a move for Edin Dzeko, one season after he joined Inter Milan from AS Roma.

The former Manchester City striker was on the radar of the Bianconeri for several seasons while he was at Roma.

However, Inter beat them to his signature last summer after selling Romelu Lukaku.

Interestingly, the Belgian could return to San Siro from Chelsea on an initial loan deal, and that has cast doubts over the future of Dzeko again.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he could leave the Coppa Italia winners in this transfer window if Lukaku re-joins them, and Juve could swoop to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri wants an experienced striker to serve as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, and he is on their wishlist.

If he becomes available to leave Inter, they will likely bring him to Turin before the window closes.

Juve FC Says

Dzeko has been in Serie A since 2015, and he is one of the competition’s most accomplished goalscorers.

Max Allegri loves to work with proven players, and the Juve gaffer will make the most of working with the Bosnian if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

It would be interesting to see how much Inter will ask for his signature and if Juve will pay to sign him.