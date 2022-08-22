Juventus could cut Chiesa from their Champions League list

Federico Chiesa could be out of action for at least a year as Juventus looks set to cut him out of their Champions League registration list for this first part of the season.

An ACL tear has sidelined the attacker since the beginning of 2022 and he has been recuperating from it.

It was initially thought he would return to action before this season began, but that has not happened.

If Italy had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, they would have needed him on the plane to the competition.

However, he probably wouldn’t have been ready, as he is still nursing the injury until now.

Juve now faces an important decision as they have to submit their Champions League squad for the group stage.

Chiesa could be fit again in the knockout stages of the competition.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is likely to name a squad for the group stages without him.

The Bianconeri can change their submission next year before the knockout stages, and this suggests he would be out for a year.

Juve FC Says

We need Chiesa back as soon as possible, but we don’t need him to rush his recovery.

He suffered a serious injury and the last thing we need is for him to suffer a relapse of the same injury.