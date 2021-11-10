Juventus could cut short youngster’s loan deal in January

Nicolò Rovella is one of Juventus’ best-performing players out on loan in this campaign.

The midfielder is expected to remain at Genoa until the end of this season, but his fine form could see him make an early return to Turin.

The Bianconeri are struggling in midfield, with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot failing to impress in the team.

Both midfielders could leave the club at the end of this season and might be replaced by Rovella.

The youngster is still just 19, but he has become one of the first names on the Genoa team sheet.

Calciomercato says Juve has plans to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window and they could bring him in instead of spending cash on recruits.

It remains unclear if both clubs agreed on a recall option when he was allowed to remain at Genoa on loan.

However, for the sake of their relationship, Genoa might agree to cut short his time with them so he can return to Juve.

Rovella might lack enough experience to play for the Bianconeri, but he has the ability and Max Allegri would look to help him develop faster than he is doing at Genoa.