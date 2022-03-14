Juventus could employ an interesting front-three against Villarreal

Juventus faces a must-win game when they host Villarreal in their next Champions League game.

The Bianconeri secured a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, but because the away goal rule has been removed, both clubs have everything to play for now.

The Bianconeri have been in dominant form since the turn of the new year and Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival has given them an attacking lift.

The Serbian is almost certain to start the match against the Yellow Submarines this week, but who will partner him?

Max Allegri is spoilt for choice in attack with Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean and Paulo Dybala also able to form a front-three or front-two.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri will likely field a front-three of Morata, Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado.

It means Dybala and Kean will have to do with a place on the bench and hope to get a chance to influence things for the club in the second half.

This front-three would be an interesting one and it could catch the Spaniards by surprise.

But Kean has not been in his best form this season and Dybala is just returning from an injury layoff.

Max Allegri is experienced enough to know the right players that can give us victory in this game.