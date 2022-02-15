Juventus could eventually keep all their players with expiring deals

Juventus has several players on expiring deals at the end of this season and they could all stay.

Paulo Dybala is arguably the most important of all the Bianconeri players who could leave for free at the end of this season.

The club is struggling to get him to sign a new deal with them, but both parties will likely reach an agreement eventually because the former Palermo man wants to remain in Turin as much as the club wants to keep him.

However, he is not the only player with an expiring deal with Tuttomercatoweb explaining that the likes of Mattia De Sciglio, Mattia Perin, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado might leave unless they sign a new contract.

It claims Cuadrado is likely to sign a new deal until 2024 De Sciglio is almost certain to remain at the club, but there is small doubt about the continuity of Perin.

Bernardeschi will only need to take a pay cut of 1m euros from his current 4.5m euros salary to sign a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Some of these players have helped the club to win trophies in the past, but our poor start to this season suggests they are probably not in their best form now.

When that happens, changing the playing personnel is the best next step for everyone to take.

However, Max Allegri has the final say, and he knows the players who can still benefit his side.

If the gaffer decides these players are good enough, we cannot argue with his judgement.