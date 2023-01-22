Juventus could face additional fines and suspensions in Europe

Just when you think that the the club has reached rock bottom, there always seems to be an additional twist in Juve’s agonizing soap opera.

On Friday, sporting justice handed the club a 15-point deduction in the Serie A table with immediate effect, in what can only be described as major if not fatal blow for our Champions League aspirations.

However, missing out on next season’s UCL edition may only be the beginning, as a recent report suggests.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club could face additional headaches in relation to the salary maneuver case, which could affect its settlement with UEFA.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the management had allegedly made an agreement with the players without registering it in on the balance sheet. It was said that the players had agreed to forsake four months of wages, but it appears that they had only given up the salary of one month.

This issue could put the settlement agreement signed with UEFA last year in jeopardy. The Bianconeri had agreed to pay 2.3 million euros as a fine in addition to some restrictions related to the market, as long as they respect Financial Fair Play rules.

However, the recent revelations regarding salary maneuvers could see the fine rise to 23 millions while also causing a one-year European ban between 2024/25 and 2025/26.

Moreover, if the negative hole on the balance sheet would exceed 60 million euros, then the expulsion from UEFA competitions could be prolonged until 2026/27.