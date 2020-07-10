Juventus could face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, if they progress past Lyon.
The Bianconeri will face Lyon in the first part of August and should they progress, they’ll have a tough encounter against either the Premier League runners up or the champions elect from La Liga.
Speaking to the UEFA website after the draw, Vice-President Pavel Nedved shared his thoughts on Juve’s tough path to a potential final:
“First and foremost, we have to get through the Round of 16 and are well aware there is a very difficult second leg that awaits us.
“The draw is very exciting, but it’s always difficult to choose an opponent from the quarter-finals onwards, as all the teams are strong at this stage.
“Real Madrid and Manchester City are two candidates for the trophy and in any case a very difficult clash.
“Now our objective is to get to Portugal. This new format, with three knockout games, is very interesting for the whole football world, especially as it is played during a period where normally there is no football.”