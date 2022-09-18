After making a name for himself at Benfica, Alex Grimaldo is now ready to leave the nest. The Spaniard has been plying his trade in Lisbon since 2016 after graduating from Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy.

The 26-year-old is now running on an expiring contract, hence, the Eagles could be willing to sell come January in order to register a profit rather than seeing the player leave as a free agent next summer.

As we know by now, Juventus have become keen admirers of the left-back, identifying him as the right profile to bolster the club’s uninspiring fullback department.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are now engaged in a duel against their arch rivals Inter who are also looking to add Grimaldo to the fold.

Furthermore, the report warns of potential interest from the Premier League, which is always a game changer in any transfer battle.

Juve FC say

With the ever-so declining Alex Sandro on his way out of the club, Juventus should have added a left-back to Max Allegri’s squad last summer. But instead, they allowed their new signing Andrea Cambiaso to leave on loan to Bologna, while also sending Luca Pellegrini to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Apparently, the club has little trust in the two young left-back, thus, a more-established option must arrive sooner rather than later.